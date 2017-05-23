Working 9 to 5 in Corby

Based on Dolly Parton’s hit movie, this musical centres on three office workers who turn the tables on their sexist boss.
9 to 5 Musical runs from Wednesday May 31 to Saturday June 3.
Outrageous, thought provoking and even a little romantic, this musical is about teaming up and taking care of business.
Featuring original numbers from Dolly Parton’s Oscar, Tony® and Grammy Award nominated score including Backwoods Barbie, Shine Like the Sun and the original hit song 9 TO 5.
Corby Amateur Theatrical Society has a cast full of local, talented performers, who have worked tirelessly to bring this show to the stage.
A spokesman for the society said the musical is packed full of fun, great vocals and movement and they guarantee that this show will really make you laugh out loud.
For more details visit www.thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470