What's on in and around Northamptonshire

A brief guide to events in Northamptonshire.

Thursday

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Kettering Leisure Village, 7pm – 9pm. www.tangsoo.net

Towcester County Market. The Chantry House, Towcester, 8.30am. to 12noon.

Clubbercise Northampton with Marie. Caroline Chisholm School, 7.30-8.15pm. £6

Whist Drive. Eden Close Community Centre. Spinney Hill, Northampton. 7.15pm. £2-50 otd

Natter Morning Grange Resource Centre, Kettering, 10am-12noon. (Also Tuesday)

Friday

Street Dance Class, Stanwick Village Hall, 3.45pm to 4.45pm..

Quiz Night, Shoulder of Mutton, Weldon, 8pm.

Bingo, Liburd Room, Whilton Road, Kingsthorpe, 7.30pm to 9.45pm

8-16 Yrs Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club (Coaching), 5-6.30pm.Kingsthorpe College. 07708 679452

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Ringstead Village Hall, 6.30pm – 7.30pm. www.tangsoo.net

Fitsteps Class, Kingsthorpe Baptist Church Hall, behind Waitrose, 10am

Tai Chi Duston Village Hall, Sycamore Road, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. £4.

Keep Fit & Coffee Morning, Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm

Gentle Yoga at Stanwick Village Hall, 2pm to 3.15pm. 01832 358329.

Craft Club 11am to 3pm, Church Hall, St Peter & St Paul’s Chur

Pilates. Abington Bowling Club

11.15am – 12.15pm

India on a plate presents An Evening of Soul in aid of

The Christie Cancer Charity, 7pm

Saturday

Military Fitness Class. Delapre Park, Northampton, 9.30am to 11am. www.bpt-uk.com

Martial Art of Tang Soo Do at Kingsley School, 10am to 11.15am www.tangsoo.net

Saturday Stage Stars for 5-8 years at Stanwick Village Hall, 11.15am. £10.50 per week. 07788 983403

Quickstep Club James Lewis Court Cherry Orchard 1.30pm

Table top sale. Grange Resource Centre, Kettering, 10am-1pm

Northampton Ceilidhs Barn Dance. Ceilidh at Christchurch Hall, Christchurch Road, N’pton, 8pm

Northampton Ramblers. Meet Bull Pub, Harpole. 6 mile walk, 10am, 403060/07969 779857

Vinyl,CD and DVD Fair at Parish Church Hall, Market Place, Kettering. 9am -3pm

SENDsational Saturday!. Pen Green Centre, Corby, 10am-noon. Children under 5 with special educational needs and their families

Sunday

Badminton Club (16+) – Duston Sports Centre, Npton. 07946 631449

Quiz at The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, 8pm.

Yoga Class, The Elgar Centre, 1A High Street, Upton, 10am to 11.15am. Bring a yoga mat, water and blanket. £7, £5.50 concessions for students and those on a pension.

Car Boot Sale. Nene Park Stadium, Irthlingborough. Sellers 7.am. Buyers 8am . 07712 114819

Sunday 29 January: 30 mile off-road cycle ride. 9.30 am at Nene Whitewater Centre, 07867 388592.

Lings Forum, Northampton. Megaslam Wrestling, event for the entire family, show starts at 2.30pm.

Monday

TCB Pub Quiz, Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8pm.

Bingo. Monks Park WMC, 259 Wellingborough Road, N’pton. 2.30pm.

Bingo, Rifle Band Club, Kettering, 8.30-11.15pm.

Just Voices choir. Meet Kingsthorpe Baptist Church, 7-8.15pm. 01604 717866

Iyengar Yoga. 9.30am to 10.45am, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Northampton Morris Men. 8pm to 10pm. Ages 18 to 80. www.northamptonmorrismen.co.uk

Gretton Netball. (18+) Multi Use Games Area at Recreation Ground, off Kirby Road, 7.25-8.30pm.

Petanque Abington Park, near the Bowling Green, 10am-12noon. 01604 642265

Tuesday

Body Balance. Stanwick Village Hall, 1.30pm to 2.30pm.07958 382720

Iyengar Yoga, 7pm to 8.30pm, Perry Street – 07759 152986

Line Dancing, Stanwick Village Hall, 7.30pm.

Ukelele Club Old Cherry Tree PH, Great Houghton. 6-9pm 0203 004 6770

Absolute Beginners Dance Class – Ballroom and Latin, Weston Favell CE Primary School, 7-8pm.

Feel Good Friday Women’s Group, 10am-12pm. Free. Market Street Community Room, Northampton. 07985 904190,

St. Columba’s church hall, Studfall Avenue, Corby. Singing and Stories with Stevie Rigsby, 10am

Otago Seated Exercise

Moulton Guide Hall, 11.45am to 12.30pm

Kettering Disco. For adults with learning difficulties. Yards Bar, off Market Street, Kettering, 6.30-9pm.

Wednesday

Craft Club. Hazlewood Community Ctr, Corby, 7pm to 9pm. 07910 989410

Mums, Grannies, Childminders & Toddlers. Church Hall, Edinburgh Road, 1.30pm to 3pm.

Apollo Badminton Club, Moulton School, 7.30-9.30pm. 07425 171724

Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club, 7.30-9.30pm. Kingsthorpe College,.

Phil Hollis’ Mighty Music Quiz, The Lord Byron, Kingsley Park Terrace, Npton, 9pm

Pilates for Beginners, Abington Bowling Club, 1.50-2.50pm. £5.

Over 30s Sports Sessions. Multi Use Games Area, Gretton Recreational Ground, 7-8pm.

Meet New People. Grange Resource Centre. 10am-12noon. Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering.

Bellydance Classes with Fulya. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rooms, Church Lane. Beginners, 6.45-7.45pm; advanced, 8-9.30pm.

Otago Seated Exercise

Abington Bowling Club, 10.30 – 11.30 p.m

NN Cafe, Northampton. Storytelling at the Feast of Fools, 7.30pm