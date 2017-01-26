What's on in and around Northamptonshire

A brief guide to events in Northamptonshire.
Thursday
Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Kettering Leisure Village, 7pm – 9pm. www.tangsoo.net
Towcester County Market. The Chantry House, Towcester, 8.30am. to 12noon.
Clubbercise Northampton with Marie. Caroline Chisholm School, 7.30-8.15pm. £6
Whist Drive. Eden Close Community Centre. Spinney Hill, Northampton. 7.15pm. £2-50 otd
Natter Morning Grange Resource Centre, Kettering, 10am-12noon. (Also Tuesday)
Friday
Street Dance Class, Stanwick Village Hall, 3.45pm to 4.45pm..
Quiz Night, Shoulder of Mutton, Weldon, 8pm.
Bingo, Liburd Room, Whilton Road, Kingsthorpe, 7.30pm to 9.45pm
8-16 Yrs Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club (Coaching), 5-6.30pm.Kingsthorpe College. 07708 679452
Martial Art of Tang Soo Do. Ringstead Village Hall, 6.30pm – 7.30pm. www.tangsoo.net
Fitsteps Class, Kingsthorpe Baptist Church Hall, behind Waitrose, 10am
Tai Chi Duston Village Hall, Sycamore Road, 1.30pm to 2.30pm. £4.
Keep Fit & Coffee Morning, Weston Favell Parish Hall, 10am to 12pm
Gentle Yoga at Stanwick Village Hall, 2pm to 3.15pm. 01832 358329.
Craft Club 11am to 3pm, Church Hall, St Peter & St Paul’s Chur
Pilates. Abington Bowling Club
11.15am – 12.15pm
India on a plate presents An Evening of Soul in aid of
The Christie Cancer Charity, 7pm
Saturday
Military Fitness Class. Delapre Park, Northampton, 9.30am to 11am. www.bpt-uk.com
Martial Art of Tang Soo Do at Kingsley School, 10am to 11.15am www.tangsoo.net
Saturday Stage Stars for 5-8 years at Stanwick Village Hall, 11.15am. £10.50 per week. 07788 983403
Quickstep Club James Lewis Court Cherry Orchard 1.30pm
Table top sale. Grange Resource Centre, Kettering, 10am-1pm
Northampton Ceilidhs Barn Dance. Ceilidh at Christchurch Hall, Christchurch Road, N’pton, 8pm
Northampton Ramblers. Meet Bull Pub, Harpole. 6 mile walk, 10am, 403060/07969 779857
Vinyl,CD and DVD Fair at Parish Church Hall, Market Place, Kettering. 9am -3pm
SENDsational Saturday!. Pen Green Centre, Corby, 10am-noon. Children under 5 with special educational needs and their families
Sunday
Badminton Club (16+) – Duston Sports Centre, Npton. 07946 631449
Quiz at The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth, 8pm.
Yoga Class, The Elgar Centre, 1A High Street, Upton, 10am to 11.15am. Bring a yoga mat, water and blanket. £7, £5.50 concessions for students and those on a pension.
Car Boot Sale. Nene Park Stadium, Irthlingborough. Sellers 7.am. Buyers 8am . 07712 114819
Sunday 29 January: 30 mile off-road cycle ride. 9.30 am at Nene Whitewater Centre, 07867 388592.
Lings Forum, Northampton. Megaslam Wrestling, event for the entire family, show starts at 2.30pm.
Monday
TCB Pub Quiz, Charles Bradlaugh, Npton, 8pm.
Bingo. Monks Park WMC, 259 Wellingborough Road, N’pton. 2.30pm.
Bingo, Rifle Band Club, Kettering, 8.30-11.15pm.
Just Voices choir. Meet Kingsthorpe Baptist Church, 7-8.15pm. 01604 717866
Iyengar Yoga. 9.30am to 10.45am, Perry Street – 07759 152986
Northampton Morris Men. 8pm to 10pm. Ages 18 to 80. www.northamptonmorrismen.co.uk
Gretton Netball. (18+) Multi Use Games Area at Recreation Ground, off Kirby Road, 7.25-8.30pm.
Petanque Abington Park, near the Bowling Green, 10am-12noon. 01604 642265
Tuesday
Body Balance. Stanwick Village Hall, 1.30pm to 2.30pm.07958 382720
Iyengar Yoga, 7pm to 8.30pm, Perry Street – 07759 152986
Line Dancing, Stanwick Village Hall, 7.30pm.
Ukelele Club Old Cherry Tree PH, Great Houghton. 6-9pm 0203 004 6770
Absolute Beginners Dance Class – Ballroom and Latin, Weston Favell CE Primary School, 7-8pm.
Feel Good Friday Women’s Group, 10am-12pm. Free. Market Street Community Room, Northampton. 07985 904190,
St. Columba’s church hall, Studfall Avenue, Corby. Singing and Stories with Stevie Rigsby, 10am
Otago Seated Exercise
Moulton Guide Hall, 11.45am to 12.30pm
Kettering Disco. For adults with learning difficulties. Yards Bar, off Market Street, Kettering, 6.30-9pm.
Wednesday
Craft Club. Hazlewood Community Ctr, Corby, 7pm to 9pm. 07910 989410
Mums, Grannies, Childminders & Toddlers. Church Hall, Edinburgh Road, 1.30pm to 3pm.
Apollo Badminton Club, Moulton School, 7.30-9.30pm. 07425 171724
Kingsthorpe Kobras Badminton Club, 7.30-9.30pm. Kingsthorpe College,.
Phil Hollis’ Mighty Music Quiz, The Lord Byron, Kingsley Park Terrace, Npton, 9pm
Pilates for Beginners, Abington Bowling Club, 1.50-2.50pm. £5.
Over 30s Sports Sessions. Multi Use Games Area, Gretton Recreational Ground, 7-8pm.
Meet New People. Grange Resource Centre. 10am-12noon. Grange Shops, Stamford Road, Kettering.
Bellydance Classes with Fulya. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre Church Rooms, Church Lane. Beginners, 6.45-7.45pm; advanced, 8-9.30pm.
Otago Seated Exercise
Abington Bowling Club, 10.30 – 11.30 p.m
NN Cafe, Northampton. Storytelling at the Feast of Fools, 7.30pm