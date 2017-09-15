Warbly Jets fly into Northampton

LA quartet the Warbley Jets a are in the UK touring in support of their forthcoming debut album and headline The Garibaldi Hotel on Saturday September 23.

It is ahead of the band’s self-titled album is due in October. Explaining how the band fit into LA’s music scene, keyboardist Julien O’neill, explains they don’t.

“A lot of LA bands are hung up on what used to be and refuse to realise how forward-thinking music can be when you embrace modernity. We have no interest in writing something solely indebted to paisley and teardrop guitars.”

Singer guitarist Samuel Shea adds: “I’m not a big fan of the ‘60s psych resurgence happening in LA. Our goal has always been to blend our influences from the past with today’s technology instead of just recreating the jangly guitar music that was perfected by countless bands five decades ago.”

Music from 8pm, admission free. For more details visit www.facebook.com/sbdpromotions