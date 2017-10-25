Twisting thriller comes to Northampton

A play all about a prominent writer comes to Northampton next week.
Theatrical Knights can be seen at The Playhouse Theatre from Tuesday October 31 to Saturday November 4
A Saturday afternoon in December 2015, the converted stable building behind a large Victorian house in Primrose Hill, the den of Sir Tom Seymour.
Seymour was a screenwriter and playwright. Once a household name, his star has waned in recent years.
Sir Anthony Randolph is a hugely popular, perennial Hollywood actor. They bicker and pettifogger as only the dearest of friends may.
These two old stagers have shaken hands on a £10 bet. What is that bet? How will it be decided?
Join them as they try to settle the matter in this sometimes funny, sometimes unsettling, twisting thriller.
Tickets are £9 for adults and £8 for concessions. It starts at 7.45pm.
For more details or to book tickets visit www.playhousenorthampton.com.
