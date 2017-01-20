Tragic lovers and ballet mix in Kettering

One of the greatest love stories of all time is given a ballet treatment in a show coming to Kettering.

As the nation celebrates 400 years of William Shakespeare’s legacy, Ballet Theatre UK create a new production to tell the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet. During the opulent Capulet’s ball our lovers meet, sparking a fateful series of events.

A spokesman said: “Stunning costumes and innovative stage sets transport you to Renaissance Verona where our tragic tale unfolds of the Capulet and Montague families.

“From the balcony scene’s elated pas de deux to the lovers’ heart-breaking ends, Romeo and Juliet promises to be an audience favourite and the highlight on the calendar.”

For tickets call the box office on 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk.