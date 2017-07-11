Top entertainment at Kilworth House Theatre

People can still pre-book ticket for some of the one and two night events coming to Kilworth House Theatre in July.

The first of these where tickers are available is The Manfreds performing on Friday July 21 which will see the band perform with formers members of the group for this special concert.

Beyond the Barricade runs for two shows on Sunday July 23 and sees a number of top West End and Broadway performers singing songs from shows including The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and West Side Story.

Visitors can relive the magic of Whitney Houston the following day in Whitney - Queen of the Night performing the hits I Will Always Love You and I Want to Dance with Somebody.

Rock and Roll Paradide on Wednesday July 26 celebrates legends of the genre including Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

There will also be three performances of the rousing Last Night of the Proms on Saturday and Sunday July 29 and 30.

And the musical Kiss Me Kate is still being performed at the venue until Sunday night.

For more details or to book tickets call 01858 881939 or by visiting www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk.