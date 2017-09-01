Top comics at Towcester

Several big name comedians will appear at Towcester Mill Brewery as a new season has been announced.

The first night is on Thursday September 28 with the line up of Geoff Norcott, Carl Jones and Andy Askins entertaining the crowds.

The date after this will be on ThursdayOctober 26 with Craig Deeley, Addy Van Der Borgh and Tom wrigglesworth.

Hal Cruttenden, who has made many appearances on Have I Got News For You and Mock the Week, will be one of the comedians for the third date of the season coming to Thursday November 30.

Damian Clark and Jon Pearson will also be providing the laughter.

The final night will take place just after Christmas on Thursday December 28 when the appropriately named Jarred Christmas will appear alongside Paul Kerensa and Ben Briggs.

All of these events have been organised by Funhouse Comedy who organise events across the United Kingdom. The nights will all be compered by Pete Teckman.

Tickets for any of the gigs are £15 each with food served from 6pm.

For further details or to book tickets visit www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.