Theatre round up: Our guide to theatre in and around Northamptonshire

A guide to some of the events coming up at theatres in and around Northamptonshire

Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthdaty

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 30

The enchanting world of CBeebies’ hit animated series Sarah &Duck will be brought to life on stage for the first time this summer. Join Sarah and Duck and a host of your favourite friends including as they plan a birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Peter Pan auditions

The Deco Theatre, Northampton. May 26

The deadline is fast approaching for anyone looking to take part in The Deco’s pantomime this year. They are looking for youngsters to play Tinkerbell, Michael and John in Peter Pan. Auditions are on June 23, but people need to register before May 26.

01604 491005 (10am-2pm)

All Star Stand Up Tour

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, May 30

Comedians Stewart Francis and Justin Moorhouse will provide laughter at this event coming to Kettering. Both are familiar faces on television and they will be joined by Mike Gunn will provide and compered by Jarred Christmas. The show is for people aged 15 plus.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or 01536 414141

Kevin and Karen

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 31

Strictly sweethearts Kevin and Karen Cliftare going out on tour the UK for the very first time. The married couple bring their sensational new live show – a sultry, hip-swinging journey through the waltz, cha cha, foxtrot, tango and salsa.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

The Elves and the Shoemaker

The Core at Corby Cube. May 20.

Geoff, a retired shoemaker, struggles with his memory and the patchwork of his past. One day at the bottom of his garden he is visited by two magical friends who help him with the perfect gift for his wife for her 90th birthday… with the help of a little bit of elf magic.

www.thecorecorby.com or 01536 470470

Comedy Triple Bill

Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 26.

Three short plays make up this collection of comedy at The Lighthouse. A Jolly SinisterJape is a pastiche of a 1920s thriller. Last Tango in Little Grimley sees sex sold to boost a dwindling drama group and is followed by Last Panto in Little Grimley and is a sequel to the previous show.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Count Arthur Strong – The Sound Of Mucus

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 28.

Using stories and other things that are secret Count Arthur Strong, showbiz legend, pays tribute to one of the best musicals he can remember. Uniquely recreating the salient and poignant moments for your enjoyment.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

The Vicar of Dibley

Parsons Hall, Irchester. May 24-27.

Irchester Players has been given permission to adapt this classic sitcom to celebrate the 40th anniversary and also to raise funds for Comic Relief. To give an extra twist, a choir has been written into the show which is based around the seasons.

01933 800374 or www.irchesterplayers.co.uk/boxoffice

Antony and Cleopatra

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, May 24.

This tragedy of love and duty, picking up the story where Julius Caesar ends. Following Caesar’s assassination, Mark Antony has reached the heights of power.This is being beamed live to the venue from the RSC.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

