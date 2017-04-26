Theatre round up: Our guide to theatre in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some up and coming events at theatres in the region

An Evening with Chris Kamara and Charlie Nicholas

The Deco Theatre, Northampton. April 28

The duo are best known for reporting and commentating on live games on Soccer Saturday for Sky Sports. Kammy and Champagne Charlie will be talking about their careers in the beautiful game but on and off the pitch.

www.thedeco.co.uk

The Grapes of Wrath

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 9-20

The Oklahoma landscape is barren, crops turn to dust and farmers are forced from their land. The Joad family, driven by desperation, join thousands of families to undertake an epic journey to West to California in search of a new life.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Aladdin

Royal & Derngate, December 8-31.

Eastenders star Paul Nicholas will play the wickedly Abanazar as casting has been announced for this year’s pantomime at Northampton. He will be going on a magic carpet ride accompanied by Union J singer Jaymi Hemsley and The Three Degrees star Sheila Ferguson.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Twelfth Night

Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton. April 29

This National Theatre production of the William Shakespeare classic is to be broadcast at the Filmhouse for people who can’t get down to the West End. Tamsin Grieg, Daniel Rigby and Doon Mackichan lead the cast,

01604 624811 or www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

Julius Caesar

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. May 3

Angus Jackson directs Shakespeare’s epic political tragedy, as the race to claim the empire spirals out of control. Caesar returns from war, all-conquering, but mutiny is rumbling through the corridors of power. This show is beamed live from the RSC.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

Ladyboys of Bangkok

Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. May 2.

With more songs and big-scale musical production numbers than you could pout a painted lip at, the Lady Boys pay tribute to a host of stars ranging from Beyonce, Rhianna , Nikki Minaj but also Gloria Gaynor, Boy George, and Queen Latifah.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or 01536 414141

Legally Blonde - Deco Summer Youth Project 2017

The Deco Theatre, Northampton. April 29.

Youngsters aged between 11 and 21 can get involved in a workshop which will lead them to put the musical Legally Blonde on. Anyone wishing to have a speaking, singing or dancing part is encouraged to audition at this event.

07899992772 or emai info@artsacademytheatre.com

Jason Manford

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 7 2018.

The ever popular comedian will be out on his first full scale tour for three years. He’s a consistent visitor to the Royal & Derngate having appeared in Northampton with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and he’ll also be bringing a work in progress show to the theatre later this year.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Dirty Dancing

Milton Keynes Theatre. April 27-29

There is still the chance to have the time of your life. There are a number of performances of Dirty Dancing on for the rest of the week. Based on the film of the same name and featuring some of the best songs in movie musical theatre history.

0844 871 7652 or www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

An Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan

All Saints Church, Clipston. May 6.

The Wandering Minstrels, one of Great Britain’s leading Gilbert and Sullivan groups, will be performing a superb light-hearted evening of songs and scenes from the Gilbert and Sullivan comic operas. Tickets cost between £10 and £12.50.

01858 525336. E-mail: j.connell118@btinternet.com

