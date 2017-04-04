Theatre round up: Our guide to theatre in and around Northamptonshire

Here is our quick guide to events coming to theatres in the area.

Aladdin

The Deco Theatre, Northampton. April 7-9.

There are still tickets available for the Easter pantomime being staged at The Deco. Going on the magic carpet ride are returning favourites Nick Cochrane, Clive Fletcher and David McClelland who will put on a show suitable for the entire family.

www.thedeco.co.uk or 01604 622749

Pride and Prejudice

Woodford Sports Complex. April 14.

2017 marks the 200th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen. To celebrate, the Pantaloons present their take on her romantic classic which will be packed full of love and lunacy in this show which is suitable even for people who’ve not read the book.

01832 732 600

High School Musical

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. April 15.

Disney’s High School Musical on Stage! centers on the blossoming relationship between Troy, a high school jock, and Gabriella, the new smart girl at school. They meet on a family vacation and become attracted to each other while singing in a karaoke competition.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

The Band

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 29 2018 to June 9 2018.

It might not arrive till next year but excitement is building for the arrival of The Band, the musical featuring the songs of Take That. Written by Tim Firth, scribe of Calendar Girls, it will feature the winners of Let It Shine.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Death of a Salesman

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. April 10-29

Tim Pigott-Smith stars in this new production of Arthur Miller’s classic play. It is a play about a salesman unable to keep up with the changing state of the world. On the brink of unemployment, Willy Loman has one more gamble to succeed.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Danny Baker

Milton Keynes Theatre. April 14.

The popular radio broadcaster, writer and DJ is bringing a new show to Milton Keynes Theatre. From Cradle to Stage will see him talk about his career. His recent bestselling autobiographies were adapted into the hit BBC series Cradle to Grave.

0844 871 7652 or www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

Penny Dreadful!

Daventry Town Council Museum. April 12.

There are chills and chuckles in abundance with this original one-woman show featuring Sweeney Todd’s partner in crime, Mrs Lovett! Be appalled by a plethora of other grotesque characters from the cheap and grisly pages of the Victorian era’s penny dreadful papers in this show suitable for the family

01327 301246

Comedy at The Ark

The Ark, Midsummer Meadow, Northampton. April 12.

Expect plenty of laughter from up and coming comedian Andrew Bird whi headlines this evening. He has supported the likes of Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst on their tours. Steff Todd, Rev Henry King and Tom Young will also be providing jokes.

www.wegottickets.com/event/393538

Million Dollar Quartet

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. April 18-23.

This worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. Expect a score featuring several rock hits.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Alice in Wonderland

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. April 11.

Be prepared to take a whirlwind trip around Wonderland and let your mind wander on this wonderful voyage of mayhem and madness. Gaze in amazement as Alice has tea with the Mad Hatter and avoids losing her head to the Queen of Hearts.

01536 414141

