Theatre round up: Our guide to events in Northamptonshire

Here's our guide to what's going on at theatres in and around Northamptonshire.

Saint Joan

Chris and Pui

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 16.

Gemma Arterton plays Joan of Arc in the National Theatre’s production of Saint Joan. Bernard Shaw’s classic play is broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse to the Castle Theatre. It follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to drive the English from France.

Call 01933 270007 www.castletheatre.co.uk

La Boheme

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 8.

Cinderella

Opera producer Ellen Kent is looking for a local dog to appear in its production of Puccini’s La Boheme. The dog would appear as Musetta’s pet dog, and needs to be small and well-behaved, with an owner that is happy to go on stage with it as well.

Email ellen@ellenkent.co.uk or call 07775 626869 for details

The Chris & Pui Show

The Core at Corby Cube,

February 17.

CBeebies’ favourite double act is returning to Corby. See Chris & Pui from Show Me Show Me in their very own stage show with the toys and characters from their hit TV programme. They include Incy Wincy, Twinkle, Old MacDonald, Humpty, and Granny Humpty.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

All Night Long

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 17.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole returns to Northampton with his new show All Night Long. The dancer is joined on stage by guest dancers, a new leading lady and a 14-piece band and singers to whip up an extravagant mix of Latin fever and ballroom charm.

Call 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Henceforward

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 9 to 11

Alan Ayckbourn mixes science fiction with comedy in the show Henceforward. Avant garde composer Jerome struggles vainly to complete his life’s masterwork about love. With the help of a deranged android childminder, he hatches a plan to retrieve his source of artistic inspiration.

Call 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Vampires Rock The Ghost Train

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 18.

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock is a show like no other. With a twist of rock and a hint of comedy, and jam- packed with the greatest classic rock anthems that everyone knows and loves. Expect hits from classic rock bands.

Call 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Cinderella

Waynflete Hall, Magdalen College School, Brackley, February 9 to 11.

Set in Brackley with songs, dances and gags galore, as well as all the characters you would expect to find in Cinderella. The well established Brackley Players have given the show a fresh dash of humour and glitter with up to date jokes.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/Brackley-Players.