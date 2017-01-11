Theatre around Northamptonshire: Guide to what's on

Our guide to what is going on at the region's theatres in the coming weeks.

Circus of Horrors The Never Ending Nightmare

The Burlesque Show

Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. January 22.

If Quentin Tarantino had directed the Cirque Du Soleil, it might have looked a little like this show says the organisers. This Alice in Horror-Land story is definitely for the adults, and features a wide range of acts and an original soundtrack.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Invincible

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. January 24-28.

Sunny Afternoon

With the recession biting hard, Emily and Oliver have decided to downsize and shift their middle‑class London lifestyle to a small town in the north of England. But comedy and culture clashes crop up when they invite their new neighbours round.

01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Romeo and Juliet.

Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. January 27.

Poster for from Cradle to Stage

Join Ballet Theatre UK with their passionate and innovative recreation of the world’s greatest love story, Romeo and Juliet. Stunning costumes and innovative stage sets transport you to Renaissance Verona where our tragic tale unfolds.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Omid Djalili Shmuck for a Night

Milton Keynes Theatre. January 19.

Iranian comic O mid Djalili will be providing a night of laughter in nearby Milton Keynes. He’s entitled the show Shmuck for a Night because he likes the word Shmuck. Expect plenty of laughter from the actor and comedian.

0844 871 7652 or www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.

Sunny Afternoon

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. Until January 14

It is the final few days of the 60s musical Sunny Afternoon. Written by The Kinks front man Ray Davies, the show all about most swinging of decades features a number of the bands classic hits. Performances run until Saturday.

Box office: 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Screaming Blue Murder

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 20

The first comedy club of the year at the theatre’s Underground Space starts next week. Doors open at 7.45pm and starts at 8.15pm. Stuart Goldsmith, Sally-Anne Hayward, Mark Smith provide the laughts hosted by Dan Evans.

Box office: 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Rolling in the Aisles

Kettering Arts Centre, January 21.

There will be plenty of mirth when top comedians visit the town. Kate Lucas, Allan Finnegan and Sol Bernstein will be providing the laughter with regular compere Nick Wills guiding the entertainment. Tickets cost £7-£9 and it starts at 8.30pm. Suitable for aged 14 and over.

07759765824 or www.ketteringartscentre.com

Vampires Rock The Ghost Train Overview

Milton Keynes Theatre, Tuesday January 17.

Mischief and mayhem combine in this show with a rocking reputation. It is packed with Aerial Silk Stunts, Fang-tastic Fire Routines, Guitar Gods and Sexy Vampettes performing classic rock anthems.

0844 871 7652 or www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

The Burlseque Show

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 13-14

This show features tricks, titters and tease and is an uproarious revue of razor-wit, contemporary cabaret and frisky burlesque. It promises daring antics of scantily clad showgirls, the sultriest of sirens and the edgiest comic-cabaret masters.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk



Danny Baker: Cradle To The Stage

The Core at Corby Cube. February 4

The stage has always been Danny’s first love and now he will be charging about here and there wowing audiences with his anecdotal back catalogue, games involving sausages and impressive six octave range.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com



