Theatre around Northamptonshire: Guide to events

We present just a few of the events coming to theatres in the region in the coming weeks

Knock Knock

Wayfarers Inn, Kettering. June 10

This critically acclaimed psychological drama is one that explores the condition D.I.D (Dissociative Identity Disorder). This thiller also questions the way we see and treat animals. A disturbing game of cat and mouse ensues until a series of flashbacks and recalled memories finally exposes the truth.

www.knockknock-press.com

Hamlet

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 27-March 3

Tickets have gone on sale for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s performance next year have gone on sale. Rising star Paapa Essiedu plays the title role in a riveting and contemporary take on Hamlet following a critically acclaimed production last year.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

La Traviata - Glyndebourne

Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton. June 8

This show was captured live in 2014. It is sung in Italian with English subtitles. Alfredo falls in love with Violetta, the stylish toast of Paris. But she’s not the marrying kind – at least not until now. However, their dreams are threatened by a merciless society.

01604 624811 or www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

Billy Elliot

Milton Keynes Theatre. June 1-17

The heart-warming story of a boy called Billy who follows his dreams of being a ballet dancer rather than becoming a boxer. Based on the film of the same name, this new musical adaptation features songs written by Elton John and comes to Milton Keynes as part of a tour.

0844 871 7652

Cloud

Sharnbrook Mill Theatre. June 5-10

An epic, pioneering tale of love, betrayal and team spirit. Cloud features a stunning, sweeping score with heart-rending songs and strong characters against a vision of a future world, where humans struggle to survive against the elements.

www.sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. June 7-8

Join Ben, Holly and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter. This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight all the family.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Peter Pan

Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton. June 10

Captured live at the National Theatre, this is a recorded performance of JM Barrie’s classic. When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

Graeme of Thrones

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. June 6

Avid fan Graeme just wants to recreate his favourite fantasy saga on stage. He doesn’t quite have the same budget as the TV show, or as many cast members, or the performance skills required, but he’s sure George RR Martin would approve – and that’s what matters.

www.castletheatre.co.uk or 01933 270007

Allo Allo - Dining Experience

The Deco Theatre, Northampton. June 10

Welcome to Renée and Edith’s restaurant – but you may have chosen a bad night. Renée has agreed to look after the painting of the Fallen Madonna With The Big Boobies in the cellar, to keep it safe till the war is over.

www.thedeco.co.uk or 01604 491005

Funhouse Comedy Club

Towcester Mill Brewery. July 13

The latest in the series of comedy nights held at the brewery.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk