Theatre around Northamptonshire: Guide to events

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to theatres in and around Northamptonshire

Upfront Comedy

Royal & Derngate,Northampton. June 2.

Comedy’s Don Curtis Walker meets internet viral sensation Aurie Styla, outrageous multi-lingual Maureen Younger, suavely funny Mickey Sharma and host John Simmit the Cuban-Jamaican comedian in this night of comedy. It’ll be 25 years that Upfront Comedy has performed.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

One Little Word

The Core at Corby Cube. May 29

Two characters who play together – exploring a new space, new objects and dressing up – but struggles arise when one of them wants to be the only captain of the ship. It is a show to captivates children’s imaginations with a moving story, told with original music.

www.thecorecorby.com

Mayhew Dance Company – A New Dawn

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 6-7.

Following a very successful launch last year, this young dynamic company present a mixture of classical and contemporary works by choreographers as diverse as Bournonville and Alston, alongside works created specifically for the company.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811

Dreamboys

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. June 1.

A perfect night for the girls as this all male troupe of performers bring this dazzling new show to the stage. It is a show packed full of music, muscle, magic and mayhem that will leave you breathless which you simply cannot afford to miss.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or 01536 414141

Iconic - The Show

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. June 3.

The creative force behind Vampires Rock, Steve Steinman’s all new hit show is set in the future where movie theatres have disappeared. A magical cinema still stands, run by Benson, who does his best to entice people to buy a ticket for the midnight screening.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811

Billy Elliot

Milton Keynes Theatre, May 30-June 17.

The heart warming story of a boy called Billy who follows his dreams of being a ballet dancer rather than becoming a boxer. Based on the film of the same name, this new musical adaptation features songs written by Elton John.

0844 871 7652 or www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

Liza Sings Streisand

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. June 4

Liza Pulman, the acclaimed singer and comedienne of Fascinating Aida, celebrates the songs of the great Barbra Streisand.She brings you glorious new arrangements and orchestrations of Streisand’s now legendary songs including Evergreen and Second Hand Rose.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk



Peter Pan

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. June 10.

Captured live at the National Theatre, this is a recorded performance of JM Barrie’s classic. When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

Graeme of Thrones

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. June 6

Avid fan Graeme just wants to recreate his favourite fantasy saga on stage. He doesn’t quite have the same budget as the TV show, or as many cast members, or the performance skills required, but he’s sure George RR Martin would approve – and that’s what matters.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. June 7-8

Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter. This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight all the family. 01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

