Strictly stars offer advice to new cohort ahead of Wellingborough date

Northamptonshire dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff has said to "buckle up" ahead of the new series starting tomorrow (Saturday)

Kristina was speaking to us ahead of An Evening with her and another former Strictly professional Tristan MacManus which is coming to The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough in October.

She said that the 15 celebrities should brace themselves for the experience of a lifetime.

Kristina said: "I have written columns for magazines this week about what I think of the new dancers. I have read a lot of people think that someone like Mollie King from The Saturdays or Alexandra Burke have an unfair advantage because they have different types of training.

"But while they might be performers or theatre performers, dancing on the show can be a very different experience. I remember the same comments were made about Jason Donovan when he did the show that because he has done a lot of West End shows, he has an advantage. Jason said it himself that he wasn't the strongest dancer but he made the effort and his presence came through.

"It can also be so dependent on your mood, the mood of your dancer, something could be wrong with the family. No one really has an advantage.

"There is also no way you can get 15 people in show business who don't have some sort of experience unless you make it in just one category which wouldn't be so much fun for the audience."

Tristan also added that he would advise the contestants to stay off the internet.

He said: "There can be a lot of negative coverage when you do a show like this and that can really affect some people who danced on the show. I think it is very important for all of them to remember why they signed up for the show and keep thinking that during the judging and anything that happens."

Kristina added: "It is also something that will only happen once to these people and you have to grab it with both hands and make the most of it."

The show is performed on Monday October 16. Tickets for the show can be booked by visiting www.castletheatre.co.uk or 01933 270 007.

A longer interview with both Kristina and Tristan will be published later this month.