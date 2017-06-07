Solve a murder mystery in Northampton

When Lady Duvall is found frozen in the snow in her garden one winter morning, it looks like a terrible accident has occurred.

But a bizarre clue discovered upon removal of her mittens suggests foul play in this show entitled Death by the Elements. It is staged at the Abbey Community Theatre from Thursday June 8 to Saturday June 10.

Enter grumpy DI Tony Birch and his eager assistant, DC Jane Spiller, to quiz the remaining members of the Duvall family and solve the puzzle.

Come along and enjoy the evening - listen and watch carefully and pick out the things that may help you to solve the mystery. You will have your chance to work out whodunit and write your prediction on the sheets provided. You can do this during the Interval, whilst partaking of a light supper. Tickets for the show must be booked in advance.

For more details visit www.abbeycommunitytheatre.co.uk

