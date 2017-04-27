See bright side of life in Wellingborough

Expect classic comedy when a Northamptonshire theatre company brings the Monty Python musical Spamalot to life.

From the team that brought the hugely successful Hairspray to The Castle & lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot hilariously retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.

Spamalot is coming to The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on Tuesday May 2 to Saturday May 6.

It features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful show girls?

The show is directed by local performer Neil Richardson who has many performance credits to his name with several of the area’s established societies as well as being responsible for three very successful and highly acclaimed Pantomimes at The Castle in recent years. With a cast of 24 top quality local performers, including several new faces to the group, the show is set to have theatregoers rolling in the aisles.

Performances run at 7.30pm each night with a matinee production starting at 2.30pm on Saturday May 6.

Tickets for the show cost between £13 and £15.50 with concession rates only available for certain dates.

To book call the box office on 01933 270007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk