Review - La Cage Aux Folles at Milton Keynes Theatre

You might think that with the changes that has been with gay rights over the last few years, that perhaps the point of a show like La Cage Aux Folles loses some of its meaning.

But if anything, once you get past the sequins, glitter, high heels and music, there is actually quite a sweet story of bringing together a parent and a son in spite of difficult circmustances.

La Cage Aux Folles

It follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner, Albin, a drag artiste and the club’s star attraction. They live an idyllic existence in the south of France but behind the curtains of this sparkling extravaganza, all may be about to change when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious right-wing politician determined to close down the local colourful night-life.

There is a lot to admire and enjoy in this production with the acting and characterisation with John Partridge's Albin undoubtedly having the hardest job but he sparkles and glitters with aplomb. Adrian Zmed sparkes as the 'straight' man of the show. But I suspect Samson Ajewole as Jacob will be a star in the future, playing a relatively small part but steals every scene he is in.

But after a slightly slow start, everything from I Am What I Am, beautifully and emotionally delivered by Partridge, the comedy and the story rattles along at a fast pace.

The reunification story is probably the one that I take away most from this production. It comes mostly to the forefront, a story of love conquering everything, and an optimistic messagr to take away from this musical.

