Return to Northampton for Death of a Salesman

There will be plenty of emotion on show when the show Death of Salesman comes to Northampton as part of a UK tour.

The Made in Northampton production was originally supposed to be staged throughout April but it was postponed following the unfortunate death of lead actor Tim Pigott-Smith as the show was about to start.

He died on Friday April 7 before the show was due to start on Monday April 10.

Nicholas Woodeson has replaced him in the lead role of Willy Loman in the version which comes to Northampton's Royal & Derngate from Tuesday June 13 to Saturday June 17.

He is not as young as he once was, and boy is he feeling it.

After half a lifetime on the road, this once successful travelling salesman is unable to keep up in a changing workplace.

He’s on the brink of unemployment, and he and his wife have got bills to pay.

When his drop out son Biff moves home again, Willy decides to give success one last shot.

Can he prove to everyone he’s got what it takes?

Death of a Salesman is widely considered by critics to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century.

The show is about the cost of not being able to let go of the American Dream.

Directed by Abigail Graham, this major touring revival of Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece which has seen Olivier award nominee Nicholas Woodeson appearing in the show.

Nicholas is a familiar face to theatre audiences having appeared in The Audience, The Homecoming, Rocket To The Moon and has also done a wide range of work on both the big and small screen.

One of his first roles on the big screen was the controversial Michael Cimino film Heaven’s Gate which was beset with behind the scene productions.

More recently, he was seen in the James Bond film Skyfall starring Daniel Craig.

On television, he was thekiller in the first episode of Cracker, and he has taken supporting roles in the Tom Hardy drama series Taboo as well as Mapp & Lucia plus The Living and the Dead.

Performances of the show start at 7.45pm each night of the five day run with matinee performances taking place on Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets for the show cost between £10 and £30.

To book call the box office on 01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk