Popular children's book in Northampton

The first of two popular children bought together by two Northamptonshire entertainment organisations can be seen in the area at the start of next month.

Looking Glass Theatre will present in the much loved The Wind in the Willows at The Deco Theatre in Northampton from Thursday June 1 to Sunday June 4.

This will be followed by later in the year, by an adaptation of The Railway Children.

Join Mole, Ratty, Badger and Mr Toad for their exciting adventures by the river bank.

Will they stop Chief Weasel from taking over Toad Hall?

If this version is familiar, Looking Glass Theatre toured this show throughout 2016 at a number of venues across Northamptonshire.

“We’re delighted to be working with The Deco,” said Looking Glass Theatre co-owner James Smith.

“It’s a lovely theatre, establishing a wonderful reputation in the town as a top class entertainment venue, and we’re really excited that two of our most popular productions will be performed at a high profile venue.“They’re both classic stories, and loved by millions over many years, and I’m delighted to say that our productions have earned us much acclaim from audiences and critics alike, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

It is a feeling which is entirely mutual from The Deco’s point of view.

Jill Roach, of Northampton based Stage Right Productions, that runs The Deco Theatre, said she was pleased to be working with another Northampton based theatre company, and has been highly impressed with both shows.

“Looking Glass is an established local theatre brand associated with top quality performances over the past 19 years, and I am delighted to be hosting these two lovely shows at The Deco.

“Once again, it’s top class family entertainment, and we’re talking about two of the most popular children’s stories of all time.

“Supporting, working and co-operating with other Northampton businesses is very important to us, we’re big believers in ‘keeping it local’ wherever possible, and this is a perfect match for us.”

Tickets for the show are £13.50 for adults and £12 for concessions. Family tickets are available. For details visit www.thedeco.co.uk or 01604 491005