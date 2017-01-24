Panto with a twist at Northampton

If you are feeling a little nostalgic for the joy of pantomime then the St Albans Charity Players have got a real treat for you.

Cinderella and the Magic Roundabout has been written by Colin and Sandie Gasson and is designed to be fun for the entire family.

A spokesman said: “This pantomime has the traditional story of Cinderella that we all love and know but there are a few extra surprises along the way too.

“A pantomime full of fun and sing -along songs.

“Along with twists, magic, mayhem and silliness there is the appearance of the Magic Roundabout along with its characters.

“You will need to bring bags full of laughter, pockets full of singing, packets of heckling.

“Come and lose yourself in panto-land for a couple of hours.

“This pantomime guaranteed to bring out the child in every adult!”

The pantomime will be raising funds fir The Daisy Chain Club in Northampton, William Blake House for Northamptonshire and Rutland, Deafconnect Northamptonshire and NANNA Northamptonshire.

Performances are at 7.30pm on Wednesday Thursday and Friday January 25 to 27 as well as 2.30pm and 7pm on Saturday. Tickets are £7 for adults and 3 for children.

Box office: Call 01604 810322.