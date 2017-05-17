Not Dibley but Vicar of Irchester

Irchester Players are taking on the hit TV show, the Vicar of Dibley, and are making it their own.

To celebrate 40 years of drama at Irchester Players the group are staging its very own production of this hit British comedy show in May.

With the kind permission of Tiger Aspects, Dan Wainwright has adapted the original scripts by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archers – published by Penguin – to provide Players with a show that you will not see anywhere else.

There is also a charitable side to this venture with the licence fees being donated to Comic Relief.

The play takes place over a year at the vicarage with the plot being split into the four seasons – starting with autumn and the arrival of a new vicar. It then moves on to winter where we will see Players recreate those famous Dibley Christmas dinners.

Next is spring where a few white rabbits will make an appearance in Easter madness. Finally, the show will conclude with a summer celebration.

To give an extra twist, a choir has been written into the show. The choir will provide accompanying music at key moments, for example the The Lord is my Shepherd as the show opens and closes – just like the TV show.

It runs from Wednesday May 24 to Saturday May 27 at Parsons Hall in Irchester. Performances start at 7.30pm with the doors opening at 6.45pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.irchesterplayers.co.uk/boxoffice or call 01933 800374.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for concessions except for Saturday where all tickets are £8.