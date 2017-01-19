Northampton comedy drama takes to the sea

A comic drama based on the sea proves that drama doesn’t just take place on land.

Roger has invited his old friend Philip and his wife for a cruise on his luxury yacht, together with Denys and his wife Valerie in order to see whether Denys, his employee, proves suitable for an important job abroad. All seems set for a restful holiday. Complications start with the very first arrival...

This cast features Jem Clack as Denys, Barry Dougal as Roger, Fiona Lee as Mercy, April Pardoe as Valerie, Tamsyn Payne as Lisa and Simon Rye as

Philip.

It has been written by Michael Pertwee, a British playwright and screenwriter who wrote more than 20 full length plays and was a highly prolific screenwriter.

Michael Pertwee’s television credits include episodes of The Saint, Danger Man, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, B-And-B and Ladies Who Do.

He was also responsible for the writing of 145 episodes of the television series The Grove Family between 1954 and 1957, which is considered by many as the first TV soap opera.

He is also the brother of former Doctor Who and Worzel Gummidge star Jon Pertwee.

Tickets cost £9, and £8 for concessions

Box office 01604 627791 or visit www.theplayhousetheatre.net.