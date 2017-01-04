Lady in Red stars in West Haddon show

Christmas will be lasting a little way into this month when a group of villagers stage a traditional pantomime.

West Haddon Players put on Red Riding Hood in the village hall from Friday to Sunday, January 20 to 22.

The show sees Red Riding Hood doing her best to avoid the clutches of the Big Bad Wolf in a pantomime packed full of action, drama and a whole load of familiar fairy tale characters.

There will be appearances from Robin Hood who roams the woods with his merry men and the traditional baddie of the piece - the evil Sheriff of Nottingham, ably – or not so ably - assisted by his two hapless comedy copper henchmen, Tough and Ruthless.

No pantomime is complete without a lively children’s chorus and a colourful dame - Mother Hubbard will certainly deliver the laughs as landlady of the Old Cupboard Inn as well as keeping an eye on the kids - Red Riding Hood and her brother Simple Simon.

Performances are at 7pm on the Friday; 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, January 21, and then 2pm on Sunday, January 22.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £6 for concessions.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call 01788 510503 or email jane@shepherdsrow.co.uk.