Jazz Hands come to Northamptom

Join the Circus and Step in Time as Jazz Hands Performance Group present their fourth showcase at the Abbey Centre in East Hunsbury.

This amateur group of youngsters will be performing a fun evening of song on both Friday April 28 and Saturday April 29. They will be performing songs from pieces including Mamma Mia right through to Frank Sinatra.

Dance and variety. Profits go to charity and so far the group has been able to donate over £1400

This show, money raised will be used to purchase sensory toys for the treatment room at MK hospital, to help distract children during procedures.

Tickets for the show are £8 for adults inlcuding a glass of wine and £4 for children.

01604 767568 and ask for extension one, or alternatively book by emailing jazzhands5678@outlook.com.