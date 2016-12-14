It’s A Wonderful Life in Northampton

Christmas feel-good movie It’s A Wonderful Life is being bought to life on the stage by Northampton’s Masque Theatre.

The story has been re-imagined as a live radio broadcast with all production details such as a myriad of sound effects on stage as part of the broadcast adding to the interactive feel of the piece, with plenty of studio and audience participation included.

Five actors bring more than 50 characters to life in a production set on Christmas Eve in 1946 New York, the same year as the original movie was made and released.

The script adapted by Joe Landry is based on the actual screenplay of the film, written by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling.

Doors open from 7pm with mulled wine and mince pies being served prior to the show as the play will be performed without an interval. Performances start promptly at 7.30pm with audiences encouraged to arrive early.

It runs until Saturday, December 17, at The Church of the Holy Sepulchre. For more details or to book tickets call 07586 288793 or visit www.masquetheatre.co.uk.