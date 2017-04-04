Interview: Tim Pigott-Smith talks Death of a Salesman in Northampton

There is an extraordinary co-incidence to actor Tim Pigott-Smith appearing in a revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

He went to see the show in America in the 1970s along with his wife and it had a lasting impact.

Tim Pigott-Smith in discussions during rehearsals for Death of a Salesman

Tim said: “It is extraordinary, I went to see the play with my wife Pamela in Washington in 1974 and we said at the time, it would be lovely to play those parts in the future, and lo and behold, here we are. Both of us.”

And by here, both Tim and his wife PamelaMiles, star in the play coming to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday April 10 to 29.

Tim added: “It is set in Brooklyn in 1949 and was written by Miller in response to the capatalist dream. It is also about the great hope that we have and how it is unrealistic for all of us to have the same dreams and that for some people, it would be a nightmare for others.

“It is certainly very true and is a comment on the world we live in now with recent events. There are lines in there that could have been written yesterday.

Tim Pigott-Smith in rehearsals for Death of a Salesman

“It is just a privilege to be a part of this show. I think it has the most wonderful quality.

“But it is a challenge playing a character who is very fractured in his own mind. And we go back and forth and see him at various stages in his life which is easy to do on the stage

“Miller was writing from his own perspective as his family were immigrants and lived through the Wall Street Crash.

For a career that has lasted five decade, he is still getting the chance to do new things.

Tim said: “I’ve never done an Arthur Miller play before, I’ve done plays by a lot of American playwrights like Eugene O’Neil and David Mamet. I feel very precipitous to be appearing in a complex play. I think it will be an unusual production.

“We are rehearsing it at the moment and hopefully we have been briefed well so that when we see the set, which should be spectacular, it will be easy to translate it from the rehearsal room to the set.

“The production team are fantastic, Abigail Graham is an excellent director and Georgia Lowe is a really talented up-and-coming director.

And despite a plethora of credits on both the small and big screen, like many actors, Tim favours the chance to perform live.

He said: “The stage is my favourite place to be. It is one of the few times that you get to flex your acting muscles. With film and increasingly television, it is a case of just doing the lines because the speed with which you do it is so fast. You get very little time to practice your craft. But the stage is exciting, every performance is different.”

He is still well known though for his role in the drama series Jewel in the Crown broadcast in 1984.

Tim said: “I was talking to people who own the DVD of Jewel in the Crown and they say that it still holds up. I haven’t seen it since we did it. It is a great piece and I read so much, I read all the time while I was out there.

“I have been very lucky with the career that I have had, and the parts I have been asked to play. I have to mention Jewel in the Crown as a favourite, as well as a TV series called The Lost Boys which was all about the life of James Barrie and his inspiration of creating Peter Pan.

He was also given an OBE for his services to acting in the most recent honours list.

Tim said: “It was absolutely wonderful to get the OBE. It started off with a really informal letter and had to re-read it a couple of times before eventually I said to Pam, I think they want to offer me an OBE.

“But it was announced in the New Year’s Honours and went down at the beginning of the month to pick it up. Prince William was the person to give me the honour. It is a very personal occasion and the whole atmosphere was so feel good, it was a wonderful day.”

For tickets call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.