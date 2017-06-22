Interview: Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice talks about Corby date

The English translation of this new show by Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice is based on his motto for life.

He brings Il Ballo E Vita to The Core at Corby Cube, June 28

Giovanni said said: “Il ballo e vita translates to Dance is Life and is a saying that I have always believed in. Dance is something I have wanted to do all my life so this is where the inspiration for the show came from.”

And anyone expecting a simple dance show will be in for a pleasant surprise.

He said: “The show is not just a dance and talk show but a beautiful story, taking place in a Sicilian café with eight amazing, world class dancers.

“The show is different from every other dance show, not only will the audience get an insight into what I am really like, but also it tells a wonderful story of love and life. I am dancing with the amazing Luba Musktuk who is also a dancer on the show, plus we have three more professional couples from the world of dance.”

His love of dancing goes back to an early age.

Giovanni said: “When I was young I used to watch Come Dancing in Italy and I liked the connection between the males and females and the beauty of the movement and chemistry between the two dancers.”

From there, his desire to dance led him to work on Strictly Come Dancing, having been on two series of the BBC show.

He said: “I was always a fan of the show so I auditioned. It was great for them to pick me, it was a dream come true.

“It’s just like a big family. Everyone is working towards the same goal and working for the same reason.”

He also reached the final of the show in his first year as a professional.

Giovanni said: “Being on the show is a dream come true and to reach the final was a bonus as well as a big shock.

“The first dance I did in my first year... It was all new and exciting yet scary to work on something new. Nothing can replace that feeling.

“When I reached the final as it was great to know that the public appreciated and loved the work I did with my celebrity partner. “The group numbers, I enjoy working with the professionals to create a dramatic and spectacular piece.”

Tickets are priced from £26.50, with some meet and greet experiences available for £44.50.

For more details call 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com.