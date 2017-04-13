Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe show in Wellingborough

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe takes on a Tom Stoppard tale about two Shakespearean characters in a play to be beamed live to Wellingborough.

He takes the lead in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead shown live at The Castle Theatre from the Old Vic Theatre in London on Thursday, April 20, starting at 7pm.

As well as starring in all seven of the Harry Potter films, Daniel also took the lead role in the horror film The Woman in Black.

He has also appeared in Peter Shaffer’s play Equus and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway. Radcliffe will play Rosencrantz while The Hour’s Joshua McGuire will play Guildenstern.

In addition to the duo, the actor David Haig is to appear in the show. He is best known for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Witness for the Prosecution and tThe Thin Blue Line.

This comedy expands upon the exploits of two hapless minor characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, and puts them centre stage. As the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of Shakespeare’s iconic drama, they become increasingly out of their depth as their version of the story unfolds.

For tickets call the box office on 01933 270007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk