Go on a Summer Holiday in Northampton

The first show in NMTC’s busy 2017 season is the new musical, Summer Holiday, based on the 1963 Cliff Richard movie.

Summer Holiday the musical follows the same story as the film. Don persuades London Transport to loan him and his friends a double-decker bus for a trip across Europe.

Don and his mates transform the bus into a hotel on wheels for their holiday road trip. However this story was based on true events, and those events began right here in Northamptonshire.

Pete Thorn, NMTC’s social manager said: “Once we had gained the rights to the show, we knew there was only one place that we could go for our show photoshoot – Highgate House, the home of the original Big Red Bus”.

The original bus was the creation of Michael and Diana Chudley. They converted an AEG Regal coach into a mobile home and took their large family on holidays, including, what was in those days, a real adventure to the USA. This trip was broadcast by the BBC and Gaumont News.

The Chudley family went on to establish Sundial Group which includes Highgate House.

“When the AEG Routemaster fleet was decommissioned, we bought a good example and have used it as an exhibition vehicle and occasional meeting space.” said Tim Chudley, MD of Sundial, current driver of the ‘Chudbus’ and the 2 year old in the original newsreels!

“Linking the story of the founding family to present day Sundial Group provides a fun and memorable background for the philosophy, values and hospitality that still underpin what is now a second and third generation company.”

NMTC have recently been awarded their 11th Best Musical Award by the East Midlands region of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

Peter continued “NMTC have a reputation for putting on professional-quality productions, and this season we have set ourselves up with a mammoth task of putting on five productions, including creating a Youth Company! Summer Holiday is a real feel-good, family show with an ensemble cast of 27 creating all of the countries and people the boys meet on their European tour.”

Summer Holiday runs in the Cripps Hall Theatre at the Northampton Boys School from Wednesday May 31 to Saturday June 3.

Tickets are from £10-£16 with discounts available for groups and concessions.

To book tickets call 01604 258666 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/cripps-hall. For more info on the group have a look by visiting www.nmtc.me.uk.

The ‘Chudbus’ can be visited at Highgate house throughout the summer season.