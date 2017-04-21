Farce comes to Wellingborough

The Welingborough Technical Players are well into rehearsals for their next production, which is a fine comedy.

This fast-paced British farce entitled Cash on Delivery is performed from Tuesday April 25 to Saturday April 29. It concerns a con artist who has duped the welfare authorities for years.

He has been claiming every type of benefit for the innumerable people he claims live at his address.

He is sent scrambling when welfare investigators show up and he is forced to prove all of his boarders are in fact real.

A spokesman for the group described the play as “a very funny comedy full of mistaken identities, slamming doors, and a con that spirals out of control.” The spokesman said:

“The reherasals for the show have been going really well and the cast have been excellent and the script is superb.”

The show has been written by Michael Cooney with the play is being directed by Tony Woodward.

David Mander, Kevin French, Richard Llewellyn, Tim Allebone, Mick Mills and Debbie Draycott have been charged with bringing the material to life on stage.

Tickets for the show are £10. The show start at 7.45pm for each of its five night run, with a matinee taking place at 2.30pm on the show’s final Saturday.

These can be booked by calling the box office on 01933 270007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk