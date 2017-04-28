Dinner date in Northampton

If you were assembling your dream dinner party, then one featuring an artist, a scientist and a sexpot might feature relatively highly on the list.

However writer Moira Buffini takes this fantasy idea and brings it to life in this show being performed at the Playhouse Theatre in Clare Street venue from Tuesday May 2 to Saturday 6. It is staged by the Masque Theatre company.

Paige, hostess extraordinaire, is celebrating the publication of her husband’s bestseller.

The arrival of Mike, marooned in the foggy lane after crashing his van, provides an unexpected addition to the evening’s entertainment.

A silent waiter, sourced from an obscure website, completes the picture.

Primordial Soup is the first on the menu – let the dinner from hell begin...

Masque Theatre offer up a deliciously dark comedy drama.

Moira Buffini is a celebrated writer for stage and has more recently found popularity with films like Byzantium (a version of her play Vampire Story) and her screenplay Tamara Drew (based on Posy Simmonds book).

This is the second of her plays directed by Tamsyn Payne and Alex Rex for Masque, following on from Dying For It in 2010.

A spokesman for the group said: “The play contains very strong language throughout and some big themes, but it’s also very funny and deals with some interesting existential questions.” Masque Theatre is one of Northampton’s most vibrant and longest-established community theatre groups.

Each year the group performs six or seven productions at various venues including The Church of the Holy Sepulchre and The Playhouse Theatre.

The group has been performing shows since the 1930s and it is a busy time for them.

In addition to working on Dinner, they have also started preparing for their take on the William Shakespeare classic Anthony and Cleopatra. This will be presented in the open air environment of the courtyard of Abington Park Museum.

Tickets for the show cost £9 for adults and £8 for concessions with the performances starting at 7.30pm. The bar will be open from 7pm.

To book call 07586 288793, visit www.masquetheatre.co.uk, from St Giles Music in Northampton or on the door subject to availability.