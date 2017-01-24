Comedy and murder comes to Flore

A murder mystery will be mixed with comedy in a show to be staged by Flore Boards.

Rehearsals are well under way for Hello, Is There Any Body There? by Ian Hornby which will be staged by Flore Millennium Hall from Wednesday to Saturday March 15 to 18.

All is dull and peaceful at Squire Grange. Lady Amelia searches for new ideas for her latest mystery novel as Sir Malcolm sleeps off the excesses of another idle day.

Family friend Freddy is persuaded to try and think of new ideas. Meanwhile the hapless victim arrives and is promptly dispatched by an unknown assailant.

Everyone tries hard to discover the murderer before he or she can strike again.

Eventually Miss Marbles arrives to reveal, Agatha Christie-style, the culprit, who also happens to be the play’s prompt. Or is there another culprit?

The play has been described by its author as a This hilarious farce which steadfastly refuses to take itself, or anything else, seriously.

The show starts at 7.30pm each night and people are advised to book tickets sooner rather than later. Performances on Saturday night is sold out already.

Tickets for the show are £7 and to book call Rosemary Read on 01327 341026 or Margaret Clarke on 01327 340269.