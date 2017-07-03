Comedic take on Shakespeare in Northamptonshire

The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons Theatre Company bring their open-air production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Northamptonshire.

It can be seen on Lyveden New Bield, Oundle on Friday July 21

Midsummer night. An enchanted forest. Puck and his musical fairy band tell a timeless comic tale of lovers, mechanicals, and magical mayhem.

With a cast of just talented five actor-musicians playing all the roles, audiences can expect plenty of quick-changes and larger-than-life characters.

This fast-paced production, brimming with comic energy, is sure to put a smile on even the glummest face; with audience interaction, contemporary references, slapstick and original live music all nestled comfortably within Shakespeare’s beautiful verse.

For more details or to book tickets call the box office on 01832 205 358 or www.thepantaloons.co.uk

