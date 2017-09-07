Classic novels bought to Northampton

A comedy with a period setting is being staged in Northampton next week.

Based on E. F. Benson’s novels written in the 1920s and 30s, Make Way for Lucia comes to The Playhouse Theatre in Northampton from Tuesday September 12 to Saturday September 16. It tells of the war for social supremacy between Lucia and Miss Mapp in Tilling.

This stage adaption features all the wit, irony and humour of the originals.

Hitherto, Tilling’s doyenne has been Miss Mapp; Lucia is the supreme poseuse who peppers her speech with Italian phrases she doesn’t understand. When Lucia rents Miss Mapp’s house for the summer the battle lines are drawn...

Tickets for the show cost £9 for adults and £8 for concessions.

It will start at 7.45pm each evening.

For more details visit 01604 627791 or email bookings@theplayhousetheatre.net

