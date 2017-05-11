Carnage in Wellingborough

The Cytringan Players bring you Yasmina Reza’s darkly comic play about adults behaving badly.

The group perform God of Carnage at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough from Tuesday May 16 to Saturday May 20.

Two outwardly civilised couples, tiptoeing around their mutual dislike of each other, meet to sort out a playground punch-up: “Our son picked up a stick and hit your son. That’s why we’re here, isn’t it?”

At first, diplomatic niceties are observed over coffee and cake, but the rum chasers fuel the tensions between and among the couples and their behaviour degenerates into something much worse than children.

The London production of God of Carnage , first performed in 2008, was widely acclaimed, receiving the Olivier Award for Best New Play of the year.

It went on to win Tony Awards for its Broadway production.

A spokesman for the group said: “The Cyts are very pleased to present this bitingly funny play of bad manners and domestic disharmony.”

The group who’s name is based on the ancient name for Kettering, have been going for the past 80 years and has seen a number of amateurs perform on average two shows each year.

Performances start at 8pm each night.

Tickets for the show cost £10, with concessions available on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more details call 01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk