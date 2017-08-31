Black Christmas comedy in Northampton

A riotous comedy all about the issues which surround families at Christmas time is coming to Northampton in September.

Rules for Living can be seen at the Royal & Derngate from Friday September 8 to Saturday September 30

Rehearsals for Rules for Living

The show put on by the theatre’s in house production team is making its regional premiere at the Northampton venue before going on a nationwide tour.

Everyone creates their own rules for living their lives.

But what happens when an extended family gathers for a traditional Christmas dinner, and each of them rigidly follows those rules?

Christmas Day will never be the same again. As the drinks flow and the obligatory games intensify, family

resentments rise and relationships are pulled apart with a bang.

The Royal & Derngate welcomes back former associate director, the Evening Standard Award-winning Simon Godwin, who directed Regeneration in Northampton in 2014, to direct Sam Holcroft’s darkly funny play.

The cast has been announced as Jane Booker (Edith), Jolyon Coy (Matthew), Ed

Hughes (Adam), Carlyss Peer (Carrie), Laura Rogers (Nicole) and Paul Shelley (Francis).

Following its critically acclaimed run at the National Theatre in 2015, Rules for Living is now brought to the

stage in a brand new production in conjunction with English Touring Theatre and Rose Theatre Kingston,

with who The Royal & Derngate won the 2016 UK Theatre Award for Best Touring Production for The Herbal Bed.

The production opens in Northampton, before touring to Cambridge, Windsor, Brighton, Ipswich and Kingston with the tour finishing throughout October and into the middle of November.

Performances take place each evening at 7.45pm except for Sundays and Wednesday, September 13, when the show starts at 7pm.

There will be matinee productions taking place at 2.30pm on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the three week run

Tickets for the show cost between £10 and £30 which excludes booking fees.

For more details visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811.