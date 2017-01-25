Beloved fairy tale dances onto Milton Keynes stage

A beloved fairy tale and award winning movie, The Red Shoes has seduced audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world.

Victoria Page lives to dance, but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Matthew Bourne’s magical new adaptation of the legendary Powell and Pressburger film based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre next month (February).

The new score is arranged by Terry Davies using the mesmerising music of golden age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann whose work ranges from the witty and playfully robust to the achingly romantic and bittersweet.

Victoria Page, immortalised on screen by Moira Shearer, will be recreated by Ashley Shaw, most recently seen across the country and internationally as Aurora in Matthew Bourne’s Sleeping Beauty.

The role will also be played by rising star Cordelia Braithwaite and by Katrina Lyndon in her principal role debut (at certain performances).

The Red Shoes

The role of musical genius Julian Kraster, the man with whom Victoria falls in love, will be shared between Chris Trenfield, Dominic North who was recently nominated for his second National Dance Award, and rising star Andrew Monaghan.

The Red Shoes comes to Milton Keynes Theatre at 7.30pm Tuesday February 14 - Saturday February 18 with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £15.50 and can be booked online at www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes.

Or call the box office on 0844 871 7652.