Alice in Northampton wonderland

A new musical production has seen a modern-day interpretation of the timeless children's classic.

Alice At Wonderland, coming to Northampton's Royal & Derngate on Saturday July 8, tells the story of teenager Alice at her first-ever music festival, WONDERLAND, as she meets a cast of crazy characters and tries to fulfil her dream of singing in front of legendary pop diva Queenie H.

The show will be performed by adults from the Open Stage Theatre Company alongside children and young people who train with the Open Stage Performing Arts Company.

This is the first time Open Stage has brought its annual summer show to the Derngate, having previously enjoyed performing at the Deco Theatre for the past five years.

Company director Rachael Jeffrey said: “We are all working really hard to get ready for our Derngate debut, it’s very exciting.

“We also feel very lucky to be performing this innovative new adaptation of Alice in Wonderland as we will be the first people to bring it to the stage. You’ll notice this version is called Alice At Wonderland, not Alice in Wonderland, which demonstrates that this is a very different version of the story - it’s definitely time to open your mind and use your imagination.”

For more details visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811