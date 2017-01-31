Alice arrives in Irchester Pantoland

You’re late…. You’re late…..for a very important date. 2017 marks the 40th birthday of the Irchester Players

And the group is celebrating with a performance of Alice in Pantoland, an original script written by Dan Wainwright.

It continues with the tradition of putting a modern twist on traditional childhood stories.

The script is light hearted and is jam packed with all the traditional panto elements.

Based on Lewis Carroll’s novel, the plot tells the story of Alice’s adventures in PantoLand. You will see all the much-loved characters including Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and the Queen of Hearts. You will, however, also meet lots of new and exciting characters created by Dan.

The sound track to accompany the show is lively, consisting of disco songs from the 1970s – the decade in which the group was created. A spokesman for the group said that people can expect to see the amazing sets and costumes which the players are know for. Performances start at 7.30pm each night with doors opening 45 minutes before. Tickets for the show cost between £6 and £8.

It takes place from Wednesday to Saturday February 8 to 11. For more details call the box office on 01933 800374 or visit www.irchesterplayers.co.uk/boxoffice.