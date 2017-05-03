10 things coming up at theatres in Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to 10 events coming up at theatres in Northamptonshire

The Stars from The Commitments.

The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. May 11

The nine-piece soul band which features original cast members from The Commitments film can be seen. This dynamic band drives audiences to dance in the aisles and scream for more as they perform all the hits from award winning film & soundtrack albums.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

Omid Djalili

Royal & Derngate, Northampton. May 17.

Award winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili known for his legendary stand-up performances is back on a nationwide tour. Intelligent, sometimes provocative and always entertaining, his stand-up is a hugely energetic and captivating comedy masterclass.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Dinner

The Playhouse Theatre, Northampton. May 4-6

There is still a chance to see the dark comedy drama Dinner in Northampton. It sees an artist, a scientist and a sexpot are coming to dinner.But not everything will run smoothly and throw a silent waiter into the mix and see the dinner party from hell begin.

www.masquetheatre.co.uk

Picturedrome Comedy Club

Picturedrome, Northampton. May 4.

The Comedy Club returns with sets by comics including Dave Fulton, Andrew Bird and Geoff Norcott. The Picturedrome plays host to some of the best comedic talent on the current circuit as well as giving a chance to up and coming talent.It starts at 7pm

www.thepicturedrome.com

Funhouse Comedy

The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth. May 7.

Funhouse Comedy is pleased to be presenting a regional heat of the national English Comedian of the Year competition, at The Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth. The warm and welcoming Spiky Mike will be host and compere on the night. Tickets are £5. It starts at 8pm.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Twelfth Player

Sixfields, Northampton. May 17-June 11.

Audiences get a special opportunity to go behind the scenes on a 45 minute walking tour around Sixfields Stadium itself and through the past seventy years of the club’s history, viewing through the eyes of three generations of a family of Cobblers supporters.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Count Arthur Strong

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. Maty 12.

Using stories and other things that are secret, Count Arthur Strong, showbiz legend, pays tribute to one of the best musicals he can remember. Uniquely recreating the salient and poignant moments for your enjoyment. Plus something else.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Going Viral

The Core at Corby Cube. May 12.

An aeroplane flies from Uganda to England. Everyone on board is weeping except you. On the ground, the weeping spreads. Is it a strange new disease? An outbreak of hysteria? Or has the world become genuinely sad? Find out in this blend of storytelling, playful comedy and performance lecture.

www.thecorecorby.com

Disaster Cast & The House of Fog

Duston Community Centre, May 17-20.

Duston Players present double the laughs this May with two one act comedies - including one written especially for the group. The first depicts chaos in a drama group before curtain up, the second is a spoof of a gothic horror.

www.dustonplayers.org.uk or 07766 442279​.