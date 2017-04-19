Theatre round up: Our guide to theatre in and around Northamptonshire

Our quick guide to some of the events coming at theatres in the region.

Screaming Blue Murder

The Core at Corby Cube, April 28

Making a return to the venue will be three top comedians out to make the audience laugh. Alan Francis, Harriet Kemsley and Dan Nightingale will be the headline acts for the comedy night with the entertainment compered by Carly Smallman. The night is for over 16s only.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

Patrick Monahan

Remembering Fred

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 28

There are not many tickets left for this show remembering Fred Astaire. Strictly favourite Aljaz Skorjanec steps into his shoes alongside his fiancee Janette Manrara, another pro from the show. Such is demand, a new date has been added for April next year.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Comedy at The Ark

The Ark, Midsummer Meadow, Northampton, April 26

Archie Maddocks and Lauren Pattinson will be the first to bring their 2017 Edinburgh shows to Northampton. Expect plenty of laughs from both comedians who will be warming up for the fringe festival. Tickets cost £4 online or £5 on the door.

mike@mikelordcomedy.com or visit www.wegottickets.com

Patrick Monahan

Kettering Arts Centre, April 29

That 80’s Show is the sequel to Patrick’s hit 2015 show The Disco Years. Patrick talks about his personal experience of the 80s. From moving with his parents from Iran to the UK to starting school without any English to discrimination, no subject is untouchable to Patrick.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

Dirty Dancing

Milton Keynes Theatre, April 24-29

Have the time of your life when this popular musical makes a return to Milton Keynes Theatre next week. Based on the film of the same name, nobody will want to put Baby in the corner after watching this show complete with some of the most memorable tracks and, of course, the famous lift.

0844 871 7652 or www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

Chris Kamara and Charlie Nicholas

Copacabana

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, April 25 to 29

Her name was Lola. She was a showgirl and so begins her journey in this musical. Based around the songs of the legendary musician Barry Manilow, expect more glitz, glamour and sequins than in a West End show and all at a fraction of the price.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Shakespearience Corby

The Core at Corby Cube. April 23

A creative, inspiring and interactive festival that has been developed, delivered and created by local young people, Shakespearience Corby takes over The Core for the day offering fun and exciting ways to engage with Shakespeare.

There are sessions starting at 11am and 1pm.

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

Stuart Goldsmith

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, May 5.

Fresh from appearances on Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central and Alan Davies’ As Yet Untitled on Dave, Stuart Goldsmith returns . He has performed a month long run of packed houses at the Edinburgh Fringe, this new hour of funny material isn’t all about being a parent.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Chris Kamara and Charlie Nicholas

The Deco, Northampton, April 28

It’s absolutely unbelieveable but the Sky Sports Soccer Saturday team of Chris Kamara and Charlie Nicholas visit Northampton. They will both be talking about their careers both before and after retiring from playing the beautiful game.

01604 491005 or www.thedeco.co.uk

The Ladyboys of Bangkok.

The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, May 2

A show that is hotter, sexier and funnier than ever, one of the top touring cabaret shows returns to the UK stage. The lavish new production Who Runs the World comes to Kettering as part of a nationwide tour and expect lots of covers.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

