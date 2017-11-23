The Bare Necessities in Jungle Book in Northampton

A vivid new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s family classic The Jungle Book will be staged at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate over the Christmas period.

The Jungle Book is performed from Tuesday November 28 to Sunday December 31

The show will be partly in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Kipling’s birth.

A wild and funny story of family, belonging and identity in this world premiere production is packed with memorable characters, new songs and brilliant storytelling.

The well-loved tale sees Mowgli the man cub battle for survival in a heart-warming coming of age story about a boy raised by wolves in the jungle.

With the help of his animal friends including Bagheera the panther, Baloo the bear and Kaa the python, Mowgli outwits the tiger Shere Khan and learns the law of

the jungle.

Kipling’s Nobel Prize-winning family classic has been adapted for the stage by playwright Jessica Swale, whose acclaimed play Nell Gwynn won the Olivier for Best New Comedy in 2016.

The show will have music composed by internationally renowned songwriter Joe Stilgoe.

The director is Max Webster who directed Dr Seuss’ The Lorax at the Old Vic, which was nominated for Best Entertainment and Family Show at the 2016

Olivier Awards.

Cast includes Rachel Dawson as Kaa Grey, Lloyd Gorman as Shere Khan, TJ Holmes as Hira and Avita Jay as Raksha.

Keziah Joseph takes on the lead role of Mowgli appearing alongside Dyfrig Morris as Balloo, Deborah Oyelade as Bagheera and Tripti Tripuraneni as Akela.

They are joined by Ruri James and Chipo Kureya in the ensemble.

There have been many adaptations of Kipling’s popular book with Disney releasing an animated version in 1967 packed with many songs that have entered the popular conscience. Disney made a live action version of the film released last year.

This vibrant new musical version of The Jungle Book is part of Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton season.

It is a co-production with Children’s Touring Partnership, it will take to Northampton’s Royal stage before embarking on a major national tour.

Tickets are priced from £10 to £30 excluding booking fees. Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811.