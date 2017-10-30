Sting musical comes to Northampton

We can exclusively reveal that a musical featuring songs by the legendary musician Sting is coming to Northampton in the new year.

The production, which opens in Newcastle in 2018, will star Jimmy Nail and has a TONY-nominated original score and lyrics composed by Sting. It is coming to the Royal & Derngate on Monday to Saturday April 23 to 28,

The production, which was initially inspired by Sting's 1991 album The Soul Cages and his own childhood experiences, tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, with the closure of the town's Swan Hunter shipyard.

When Gideon Fletcher returns home after seventeen years at sea, tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. The local shipyard, around which Wallsend has always revolved, is closing and no-one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces.

This personal, political and passionate new musical from multiple Grammy Award winner Sting, is an epic account of a family, a community and a great act of defiance. With original music and lyrics by Sting, The Last Ship also features a few of his best-loved songs Island of Souls, All This Time and When We Dance.

This is the proud story of when the last ship sails.

Further casting to be announced later in the year.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk