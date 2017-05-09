Steel Magnolias presented in Northampton

One of the most heart breaking stories of all time will come to a stage in Northampton

Steel Magnolias, running at The Playhouse Theatre in Northampton, is the story M’Lynn is the mother of bride-to-be Shelby, and as friend Truvy fixes the women’s hair for the ceremony, they welcome a helping hand from aspiring beautician Annelle.

Diabetic Shelby has a health scare, which is averted but doesn’t bode well for her hopes of having children.

Time passes, and the women and their friends encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.

This cast features Julia Langley as Shelby, Corinna Leeder as Ouiser, Mindy Robinson as M’Lynn, Di Wyman as Truvy, Emma Robson as Annelle and Lisa Wright as Clairee.

Playwright Robert Harling trained at Law School in New Orleans, Louisiana but then decided to try his luck as an actor on Broadway, auditioning for bit parts in film and TV and working as a ticket seller in a theatre.

He wrote Steel Magnolias in 10 days, the plot influenced by women he knew in his own family, especially his sister, whom the Character Shelby is based on.

This was first produced Off Broadway in 1987 and was a great success, being made into a popular film in 1989.

Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Julia Roberts and Olympia Dukakis starred in the film.

It has been translated into several languages and is performed regularly all over the world.

He also wrote the screenplay for the film and has also written the screenplays for the films Soapdish, First Wives Club, Laws of Attraction and The Evening Star.

The show’s director Clare Brittain has directed four of the ‘Farndale Avenue’ plays for The Playhouse Theatre.

She is also a member of Masque Theatre where she usually stage manages or does wardrobeand has also directed The Accrington Pals, The Madness of George III and Amadeus.

She is also a member of St Alban’s Charity Players where she directed Season’s Greetings and is usually to be found prompting the yearly pantomime.

Tickets for the show cost £9 for adults and £8 for concessions and start at 7.45pm each night. It runs from Tuesday May 16 to Saturday May 20.

For more details or to book visit www.theplayhousetheatre.net or call 01604 627791