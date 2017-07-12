Sherlock hiding in Wistow Maze

There have been many adaptations of Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous Baker Street detective, but perhaps this might be the first time Sherlock Holmes has been depicted as a maze.

Wistow Maze has created the maze to mark the 130th annoversay of the first Sherlock Holmes novel published.

Sherlock has fascinated millions by solving the most inexplicable of crimes, and now visitors to the Wistow Maze can put their own detective skills to the test, finding their way both through the maze and collecting different clues along the way.

This year the giant eight acre maize maze has a fun Whodunnit themed Quiz Trail hidden amongst its three miles of paths, with high level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views.

It is a day out designed for the entire family and visitors can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the activity funyard, which includes a space hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, art gallery, model village and numerous shops, ensuring there is something to satisfy all ages.

Wistow Maze is a winner of Leicestershire’s Best Visitor Attraction and attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year.

Wistow Maze will be open from Wednesday July 19 to Sunday September 3 from 10am to 6pm.

It will also be open from weekends after this until Sunday July 17.

Ticket prices are £6.95 for adult and £5.95 for children or £24 for a family ticket consisting of two adults and two children.

For further information about the maze visit www.wistow.com or alternatively ring 07884 403889.