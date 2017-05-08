Second series announced for teenage suicide show 13 Reasons Why

Selena Gomez has announced there will be a second series of 13 Reasons Why, her controversial programme about teenage suicide.

The US singer and actress - who co-produced the Netflix programme with her mother - posted a short video on social media confirming the new series, writing: “Their story isn’t over.”

13 Reasons Why is based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher and tells the story of a teenage boy who is sent a box from a classmate who committed suicide, containing 13 tapes explaining the reasons she ended her life.

It drew criticism from some mental health experts who suggested it could glamorise suicide.

Netflix later added additional warnings about graphic content.

Gomez, 24, had planned to play the part of Hannah Baker, the girl who commits suicide and who appears throughout the show in flashbacks after her death, but ultimately decided to stay behind the camera.

The role instead went to Australian actress Katherine Langford.