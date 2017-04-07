Scottish comedy in Corby

Having scrubbed toilets and pubs from Balloch to Dalgety Bay, The Dolls are in need of a holiday.

And this year a donner doon Dunoon promenade just ain’t gonnae cut the mustard!

Luckily fate intervenes when Agnes wins top prize at Big Bella’s Bingo – an all-expense paid holiday in Greece, and she’s taking her lifelong pal Sadie along in this new show coming to The Core at Corby Cube on Saturday April 15.

What follows is a whirlwind of ungodly heat, new foods and an unlikely romance. However in the end the most important discovery is that a friendship found gabbing over the bleached holy bowl is a friendship for life!

Starring Louise McCarthy from Only an Excuse? and River City’s Gayle Telfer Stevens, The Dolls Abroad has been described as a must see comedy.

For more details call 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com.