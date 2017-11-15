Sarpa Salpa celebrate sold out single show

Sarpa Salpa marked the release of their new single She Never Lies with a sold out gig at the Roadmender on Saturday night.

The Northampton indie four piece’s latest single follows Across The Water from earlier this year.

Gig at Roadmender

They were joined by The Scruff - whose recent single Her received support by BBC Radio 1 - Greasy Diablos and Garden.

She Never Lies is available now via the usual streaming services.

Sarpa Salpa next play the King Of Hearts Festival at The Black Prince in Northampton next weekend.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/SarpaSalpaMusic

