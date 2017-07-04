Royal Philharmonic Orchestra teams up for film concert in Northampton

It will be a return to a home from home for Britiain’s Got Talent star Alison Jiear in more ways than one.

She will be performing several hits from the movies at a concert by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, visitors can expect to hear themes from the James Bond films, Whitney Houston’s famous track from The Bodyguard I Will Always Love You and the theme from Titanic.

Alison said: “I have quite often worked with the RPO as a soloist and they asked me and there are going to be some beautiful arrangements.

“My favourite song is Alfie by Burt Bacharach and am looking forward to the arrangement that we have got. The lyrics are just beautiful but there are a lot of ballads in this show and how can you pick between Whitney and Celine.”

Alison has performed several times at the Derngate including doing pantomime in 2015.

She said: “I have been to the Derngate before, I was in the pantomime with John Partridge which I adored working with. But I was also there reasonably recently when Kevin and Karen, the dancers from Strictly were doing a show up there. I was the lead female vocalist.

“I love performing at the venue, it’s only an hour away from my home in Hemel and my son is up that way.

“I had a little Christmas tree in my dressing up and had a wonderful time.” Alison will be primarily remembered for reaching the semi finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2015.

She said: “I did it mainly to get momentum to release my fourth album and after the show, I launched a kickstarter campaign and got the money together to record the album.

“It was quite interesting because although I hadn’t done a lot of work in musical theatre for the last 10 years, there was a lot of people who supported me when I went on the show.

“But it was sad as well as the attention I got from social media from people who perhaps saw that, as a professional I shouldn’t be on the show, and the reaction that I got was disheartening. A show like that is about achieveing your dreams and that’s what it was for me and it was a life changing experience.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm on Sunday July 16 at Northampton's Royal & Derngate and tickets cost between £5 and £35. For more details call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk